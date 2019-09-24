Disney-owned LucasFilm will host a global livestream on YouTube this week.

This livestream is part of a week-long countdown to Triple Force Friday, a now-annual event that will see new Star Wars-themed merchandise and products - all based on this year’s highly anticipated Star Wars movie - hitting store shelves worldwide at midnight 4 October.

The Triple Force Friday livestream will not be held on Friday 4 October but rather on Thursday 26 September at 11am PT (2pm ET/6pm BST).

This global event will feature the cast from The Rise of Skywalker, including Daisy Ridley, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, John Boyega, as well as Cameron Monaghan from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Pedro Pascal and Gina Carana from The Mandalorian.

You will be able to watch the event's livestream above on 26 September!

Streamed live from Pinewood Studios in London, which is where The Rise of Skywalker was filmed, Star Wars veteran Warwick Davies will host the event alongside a gaggle of cast members, all of whom will be presenting new toys, apparel, accessories, books, and games. Even better, viewers will also be treated to the worldwide premiere of a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Apparently, we can expect more "special surprises from across the Star Wars galaxy", too. But the whole point of this livestream - which is essentially a live unboxing event being broadcasted worldwide on YouTube - is to show off new merchandise ahead of the release of: