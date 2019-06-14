ThinkGeek as we know it is coming to an end, but before it goes offline for good, it's throwing a huge site-wide sale.

The 20-year-old US retailer, famous for selling toys and novelties targeted toward geek culture, was acquired by GameStop in 2015, and as a result, it's finally shutting down. Technically, the site is closing 2 July and moving over to GameStop, and its 40 physical stores will remain open.

So, in celebration of moving next month, it is offering 50 per cent off absolutely everything. All you must do is apply the promotional code (also known as a discount code) MOVINGDAY during checkout. All sales are final, with no returns accepted, according to ThinkGeek's support page.

We looked around, and everything appears to be selling out fast. However, we still spotted a bunch of great gift ideas that are still available. These Astronaut slippers look comfy and amazing and are down to $20. We also like this Star Trek rock mood light. It's hand-painted to look like an alien rock from the first season of Star Trek: The Original Series, and it's phaser-controlled. It costs just $40.

There's also a Minecraft Lava Lamp and Tiny Arcade Games - both are only $10 each. We think you should browse ThinkGeek's bestsellers for more brilliant items. There's something for everyone, from Fortnite players to Potterheads.