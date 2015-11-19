If you want to play Star Wars Battlefront in style, these are the coats you're looking for

Star Wars Battlefront is now available and it will no doubt be the game that garners the most attention for the next week or so. For good reason too as it's a truly superb looking game.

Now you can be superb looking too while you play it, with some Star Wars-licensed premium clothing that are a step above the usual slogan T-shirt or Jedi Master bathrobes.

Clothing company Musterbrand, that also sells quality apparel designs based on videogames, such as Assassin's Creed and Halo, has a series of limited edition coats and jackets that make you look the part for a hardcore Battlefront session.

There are leather jackets for men and women, a Sith Lord parka inspired by the Dark Side, and a "Skywalker" jacket that looks like the kind of outerwear any self-respecting rebel would be happy with.

Musterbrand's limited edition range isn't cheap - costing from £179 up to £409 for the black leather jackets - but it sure is swish. The sort of swish a lightsaber makes. Or something.

Star Wars fans will also appreciate that each coat or jacket comes with a special artwork print and has a unique serialised number. So forget about feeling the force and feel the quality of that satin lining.

Flick through the pics of the jackets in our gallery above to check them out.