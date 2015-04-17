R2-D2 Boeing Dreamliner proves the Star Wars bandwagon knows no limits

We've seen the toys, mugs, pajamas, and dinner plate set. We've used the water bottle, dressed in the costume, watched the films at the cinema (twice), own the VHS edition(s), own the DVDs, own the Blu-rays. But at least we now know there's no boundary to Star Wars fandom.

Riding on the wave of Star Wars euphoria - following the release of the second trailer for The Force Awakens - All Nippon Airways has announced its own tribute to the Star Wars universe. Say hello to the ANA Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner dressed as R2-D2.

ANA says that the R2-D2 jet is part of a 5-year Star Wars project for the airline, looking to connect Japan to the rest of the world in the run up to 2020.

Why R2-D2? Apparently because that temperamental astromech droid is the character that connects all the Star Wars episodes. He also looks cool, although a giant flying Yoda would have been awesome.

In a tribute to R2-D2, ANA says on its website: "In the long adventurous journey, R2-D2 reached a unique personality. Highly loyal and whenever he faces challenge he comes up with an original idea to succeed the mission."

You can expect to see the R2-D2 Dreamliner taking to the skies later in 2015, to coincide with the launch of The Force Awakens.

We just have one question: will Kenny Baker be the pilot?