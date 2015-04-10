All the Star Wars posters have had an awesome Lego makeover

Star Wars has become available in Digital HD format so what better way to commemorate all six films than with a Lego homage?

The brains at Lego and Disney have dug out all the Star Wars movie posters and given them the Lego treatment.

From Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope to the likes of The Phantom Menace they've all now got Lego artwork. No sign of Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens, but then you'd expect that since the original doesn't even exist yet.

The posters are appearing ahead of the official Star Wars Celebration convention which is due to take place in California next weekend. With Star Wars Lego games already popular these posters are bound to attract plenty of attention – and probably be on sale – at the show.

Here's hoping the show will also be an opportunity for Disney to tease some more of Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens, perhaps with a new trailer or some footage from the movie.

Lego has already told Pocket-lint that it will be releasing two new sets to coincide with the launch of Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens at the end of this year. It feels so long to wait when you think of it like that.

