Madame Tussauds in London to open Star Wars exhibit with 16 wax figures in May

You don't have to wait to see Star Wars: Episode VII in cinemas later this year to immerse yourself in all-things Star Wars, because Madame Tussauds in London just unveiled a multimillion-dollar experience based on the epic space opera.

Madame Tussauds is a wax museum in London, though it has branches in a number of major cities. The London museum plans to open a new "Star Wars experience", made in conjunction with Disney and Lucasfilm, in May. It'll feature 16 heroes and villains, including the Jedi master Yoda, from the first six episodes.

Madame Tussauds has published a video in order promote the upcoming exhibit, and it shows a team of 20 sculptors, artists, and set designers creating Yoda. They sculpted with clay over a metal armature, then used a silicon mold, and filled it wax and fiberglass materials. Once done, they used oil paints to add some colour.

"It's a huge responsibility working on such an iconic character for me and the whole of the team of artists, not least of all because many of us are fans," said Stephen Mansfield, a principal sculptor at Madame Tussauds, in the video. "We are making great effort to make sure that fans of the films will be happy and enjoy the experience when it opens."

Yoda will be set in a misty swamp, and visitors to the museum will not only be able to view him but also Han Solo in a recreation of the Cantina bar. You'll even be able to see Chewbacca in the Millennium Falcon.

Watch the video above to see what else you can expect. You can sign up at Madame Tussaud's website to be the first to hear about ticket pricing and other sneak peeks. We're guessing doors will open on 4 May.