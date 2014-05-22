  How to land a part in Star Wars: Episode VII

Any young padawans out there who wish to be schooled in the ways of the force are in luck. Star Wars: Episode VII has already begun filming but that doesn't mean it's too late to get involved. In fact there are plenty of ways to get involved with the production, including playing a part in the film.

Star Wars production is working with Unicef to offer some rather techy solutions for the problems less economically developed countries. It's dubbed Star Wars: Force for Change.

So by paying for Star Wars related rewards people are able to give to charity at the same time. The ultimate prize is to be made up in full make-up and costume as a character in the Star Wars universe. Then to play that part in a scene in the actual film. But there are plenty of rewards in between too.

Ok so you might not get the part of a Jedi. But to be in with a chance of winning a place in Star Wars: Episode VII you can spend as little as $10 for a single entry. Then as the gift amount goes up so too do the number of entries in the draw to win the part.

For $40 you'll get a signed thank you card from director JJ Abrams and four entries, $70 adds a limited edition Star Wars: Force for Change poster to that card along with 7 entries, and $100 gets you a t-shirt and 100 entries. Items continue to climb in value with a limited edition Lightsaber hilt and signed copy of the script for $10,000 with 1000 entries, and for $25,000 an advanced film screening at Lucasfilm with a guest plus 2500 entries.

At the very top end there is a $50,000 option that gets the buyer an advanced private screening in or near their hometown with 20 guests – and 5000 entries for the prize.

The money will go to Unicef's Innovation Labs and Programs which use technology to help people. Projects currently in action include building portable, solar-powered learning kits in China, Uganda and Burundi to make sure under-privileged children there get high-quality education materials.

Another example is a mobile phone app that was developed in South Sudan and Uganda, and used in the Philippines, to reunite children with their families after an emergency. There has also been a text messaging solution created in Zambia that lets families receive medical test results from clinics in half the time via a mobile.

The filming day hasn't been announced but entries end in 57 days from the time of writing, so we'd imagine not too long after. The set will be Pinewood Studios based near London and the prize includes flights and hotel for two.

Head over to Omaze for your chance to get involved. May the force be with you.