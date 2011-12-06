Star Wars Stormtrooper leather motorcycle suit lets you show Imperial allegiance

Star Wars fan, tick. Motorbike fan, tick. Good now that we’ve got that out of the way you are going to have to take a seat. What you see is the official Star Wars Stormtrooper motorcycle suit for you to own and ride in.

“Inspired by the classic STAR WARS imperial armour, UD Replica’s designers have raised the bar on what can be accomplished working with form-moulded leather. Each rounded segment, every chiselled and bevelled edge perfectly replicates the look of the on-screen armour,” reads the sales blurb on the website.

For the Star Wars aficionados there are two variants available; Shadow Trooper black or the classic Stormtrooper imperial white.

Each suit comes complete with built-in CE-approved body armour to fully protect the motorcycle rider.

Other important things to note are that the Jacket and trousers zip together at the waist essentially converting this to a one-piece body suit and that the waist belt is part of the jacket and not removable.

The sales for the suits close on 31 January 2012 and if you order one the company promises delivery some time after April.

The Jacket costs $598 Candian dollars, the trousers (sorry pants for our American readers) $329, gloves $89, and boots at $149 making a total cost of $1,165 or around £740.

May the Force be with you.