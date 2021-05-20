Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news
  4. Sphero gadget news

Sphero's latest toy is the Indi, a programmable car for early learners

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Sphero Sphero's latest toy is the Indi, a programmable car for early learners
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sphero - the company that made its name with smartphone-controlled robots - has launched its latest project. It's called the Sphero Indi, and it's designed to help kids program. 

The Indi is a programmable car aimed at helping early learners to grasp the basics of programming through play. 

Indi is controlled, essentially, by colour. It ships with dedicated colour cards which, when it drives over them, trigger a response from the car. Whether that be to turn in a certain direction, slow down, stop or spin on the spot. 

Until the Indi, Sphero's educational toys were built for kids from 7/8 years-old and upwards, but Indi is different in that it's designed for younger children. 

In the UK, it's the equivalent of pre-school ages through to about year 1/2. 

What makes Indi different to most of Sphero's other products is that you don't need a device. While you can use a phone and an app to program various elements, it can work without one. 

By placing the colour cards in a sequence or pattern the idea is that kids learn problem solving skills in a way that's fun. Rather than sit them down with a boring robot, they get a toy car and brightly coloured cards. 

There are eight colour cards in total, each of them give their own command to the Indi, which reads them using a built-in colour sensor.

Go over a light green card and it'll go fast, or yellow slows down and red stops. There are cards for turning 90 degrees and others for 45 degrees (both left and right), plus a purple 'celebrate' tile. 

Each individual kit comes with the robot, a charging case, 20 colour tiles, 15 challenge cards and 2 sheets of decorative stickers. It's available for pre-order now for $124.99. Shipping is due to start in September. It's also available for educational establishments in a 'Class Pack' which contains eight Indis for $1,199.99. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
Recommended for you
Sphero's latest toy is the Indi, a programmable car for early learners
Sphero's latest toy is the Indi, a programmable car for early learners By Cam Bunton ·
Best popcorn makers 2021: Get cinema-worthy corn at home
Best popcorn makers 2021: Get cinema-worthy corn at home By Max Freeman-Mills ·
What is Google Project Starline and how does it render in hyper-real 3D?
What is Google Project Starline and how does it render in hyper-real 3D? By Maggie Tillman ·
London's e-scooter rental trial starts 7 June, with Lime, Dott and Tier
London's e-scooter rental trial starts 7 June, with Lime, Dott and Tier By Rik Henderson ·
Best 3D prints: The crazy and coolest things people have printed
Best 3D prints: The crazy and coolest things people have printed By Adrian Willings ·
HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse review: Lightweight but not lacking
HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse review: Lightweight but not lacking By Adrian Willings ·