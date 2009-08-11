Sony develops long-lasting, fast-recharging batteries
It's taken Sony a little while to get around to telling us, but apparently since June the company has been shipping a massively improved rechargeable battery using "Olivine-type Lithium Iron Phosphate" as a cathode.
We only got a D for A-level Chemistry, so we're going to have to take on trust the company's claims that this is a massive improvement which should deliver four times the lifespan of conventional batteries. Impressively, they can recharge to 99% of capacity within half an hour, too, and stand 2,000 recharges while still retaining 80% of their original juice.
Currently, they're only available in Sony's power tools, but the company says that it'll be rolling it out over time into other electronic devices. Presumably that'll mean mobile phones, mp3 players, games consoles and cameras that don't need recharging anywhere near as often.
Or alternatively, we'll just find ways of using the juice in them more wastefully, like persistent wireless communications, so that we use up the extra power twice as fast.
- Watch Boston Dynamics' robots escape the lab
- Best UK deals: Motorola Moto G6 Play for only £129.99
- Ever wonder how your Ocado shopping is picked?
- LittleBits releases four new affordable inventor kits to get kids building
- Ticketmaster sees a future where your face is your ticket
- Elon Musk is 'super serious' about starting a candy company
- What is Android Things and when will the first devices arrive?
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
- Misty II is a programmable toy robot from Sphero spinoff Misty Robotics
Comments