Sony launches Pocket Edition and Touch Edition Readers

Following the rumours we brought you on the topic, Sony has now officially launched two new additions to its ebook Reader line in the States.

A new budget model, the Reader "Pocket Edition" (PRS-300) claims to "put a library in your hands for as little as $199" while the Reader Touch Edition (PRS-600) comes in at $299, both priced below Amazon's rival Kindle device.

The Pocket Edition model offers a 5-inch e-paper display and will be available in navy blue, rose and silver.

Sony claims the diminutive device can store about 350 standard eBooks and provides up to 2 weeks of reading enjoyment on a single battery charge.

The Reader Touch Edition gets a 6-inch touchscreen display that works with both finger touch and a stylus pen for notes.

With an onboard Oxford American English Dictionary, it boasts expansion slots for both Memory Stick PRO Duo and SD card and will be available in red, black or silver.

Both models will go on sale in the States this month, there's no news yet of a UK or European launch.