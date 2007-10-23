Sony offers special edition Poker-themed memory

Sony Europe’s Recording Media & Energy division has announced the launch of exclusive POKER Promo editions of Memory Stick Micro and MicroVault Midi USB keys.

The special edition Sony Memory Stick Micro, available as 1GB or 2GB models, offers a free "Midnight Hold’Em POKER" game to download onto a Sony Ericsson mobile phone, while the special edition MicroVault Midi 2GB and 4GB comes with a PC game of World Championship Poker 2 in the box.

With the Memory Stick Micro you can store your pictures, music and videos (up to 6000 pictures, 500 MP3 songs and 22 hours of videos on 2GB) and now enjoy a new poker gaming experience with your purchase.

The promotional Memory Stick Micro comes in special themed packaging, including a voucher in the box with instructions and the code to download a full version of the Midnight Hold’Em poker game (by Gameloft) - straight to a Sony Ericsson mobile phone.

Alternatively the MicroVault Midi 2GB and 4GB models offer plug and play storage to PCs and other USB connected devices, with a free World Championship Poker 2 PC game provided within the promotional packaging.

Both the Memory Stick Micro and MicroVault Midi POKER Promo models will be available from the end of October for a limited time only, pricing not revealed.