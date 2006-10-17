Sony launches CDX-GT410U in-car stereo with USB
Sony Europe is starting to release information on products initially seen at CEATEC in Japan. The company is releasing the CDX-GT410U in-car audio system over here in November.
The system offers plug-and-play support for digital music players, as well as CD playback and radio tuning.
It also offers a Bluetooth connection so that music can be easily streamed from mobile phones. Audio players can be plugged in to the front display via a USB cord, and the display shows track information just as music players do.
As for power output, the Drive-S Chassis offers 4 x 50W as well as a subwoofer switch for extra bass. Customisation of the device also includes the option to switch from red to green lights on the display. The CDX-GT410U supports various audio formats including MP3, ATRAC, WMA, and AAC files.
- Spotify could unveil in-car music controller at New York event
- The latest Lego Star Wars set is a superb model of the Y-Wing Starfighter
- 45 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
Comments