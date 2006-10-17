  Sony launches CDX-GT410U in-car stereo with USB

Sony Europe is starting to release information on products initially seen at CEATEC in Japan. The company is releasing the CDX-GT410U in-car audio system over here in November.

The system offers plug-and-play support for digital music players, as well as CD playback and radio tuning.

It also offers a Bluetooth connection so that music can be easily streamed from mobile phones. Audio players can be plugged in to the front display via a USB cord, and the display shows track information just as music players do.

As for power output, the Drive-S Chassis offers 4 x 50W as well as a subwoofer switch for extra bass. Customisation of the device also includes the option to switch from red to green lights on the display. The CDX-GT410U supports various audio formats including MP3, ATRAC, WMA, and AAC files.