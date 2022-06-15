Sony's new Walkman models don't come cheap

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has unveiled the two latest Walkman models it's launching, for those who want a portable music player that offers a lot more fidelity than most phones, and they don't come cheap.

The two models are the NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2, effectively offering a super-premium and simply regularly premium experience respectively.

The ZM2 is an astonishing bit of kit, coming in at $3,699.99 and with a puregrade gold-plated chassis for the absolute minimum in interference as you listen, with other high-grade components including a dedicated Kimber Kable running from its headphone jack to its built-in amp.

squirrel_widget_12853078

The AM2, by comparison, is still a stunner but costs "just" $1,399.99 from Sony, with the same amp technology and software inside a slightly less extravagantly-built case. That said, it's still a beautiful bit of audiophile kit in its own right.

Both Walkman models run on Android 11 and have Wi-Fi so that you can stream music if you need to (although that's not really the point of such a hi-res device), but that should also mean things are nice and easy to customise and use as you like.

They also both allow expandable storage using a microSD card, so you should be able to fit loads of tracks onboard with that accounted for. Each should be available now if you've been waiting for the perfect portable player to come along.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.