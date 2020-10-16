  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Sony gadget news

Sony's Spatial Reality Display lets you see in 3D, no glasses needed

, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Sony Sony's Spatial Reality Display lets you see in 3D, no glasses needed

- It costs $5,000

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Have you ever wanted to experience glasses-free 3D? All you need is five grand and Sony's latest gadget.

Sony’s new Spatial Reality Display, or SR Display, uses eye-tracking technology to render 3D objects that you can see without having to wear 3D glasses or a VR headset. It's not really for consumers, however, and it's not exactly cheap, costing around $5,000 to buy from Sony.

Sony first previewed its SR Display at CES 2020 as the "Eye-Sensing Light Field Display". It features a 15.6-inch 4K LCD with a micro-optical lens overlay as well as a vision sensor that tracks eye movement and your position as you walk. The micro-optical actually lens splits the screen for each of your eyes to create a stereoscopic image. The two separate 2K images then match your eye movement.

Sony promotes the SR Display as a glasses-free 3D screen and even hints that it's like a holographic device, though it's hard to say for sure if those claims are true, as Pocket-lint has yet to see a final version of the SR Display in action.

If you're wondering who would use such a device, Sony said Volkswagen used it during its design process for vehicles, while Sony Pictures Entertainment used it while filming Ghostbusters: Afterlife to visualise scenes and 3D models.

The SR Display requires a PC with at least an Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA's RTX 2070 Super GPU. It will be available in November 2020.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.