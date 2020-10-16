(Pocket-lint) - Have you ever wanted to experience glasses-free 3D? All you need is five grand and Sony's latest gadget.

Sony’s new Spatial Reality Display, or SR Display, uses eye-tracking technology to render 3D objects that you can see without having to wear 3D glasses or a VR headset. It's not really for consumers, however, and it's not exactly cheap, costing around $5,000 to buy from Sony.

Sony first previewed its SR Display at CES 2020 as the "Eye-Sensing Light Field Display". It features a 15.6-inch 4K LCD with a micro-optical lens overlay as well as a vision sensor that tracks eye movement and your position as you walk. The micro-optical actually lens splits the screen for each of your eyes to create a stereoscopic image. The two separate 2K images then match your eye movement.

Sony promotes the SR Display as a glasses-free 3D screen and even hints that it's like a holographic device, though it's hard to say for sure if those claims are true, as Pocket-lint has yet to see a final version of the SR Display in action.

If you're wondering who would use such a device, Sony said Volkswagen used it during its design process for vehicles, while Sony Pictures Entertainment used it while filming Ghostbusters: Afterlife to visualise scenes and 3D models.

The SR Display requires a PC with at least an Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA's RTX 2070 Super GPU. It will be available in November 2020.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.