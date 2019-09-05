This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Sony Walkman, so it only seems fitting that the company has now made the move to launch a new one.

The brand new Walkman NW-ZX507 is a far cry from its cassette tape playing ancestor though. This new Sony Walkman is set to be a premium device. Sony says it's built with advanced audio technology and is backed by Android 9, which means it not only has Hi-Res audio but is also capable of multi-source listening.

For the audiophiles, the Sony Walkman NW-ZX507 has Φ4.4mm balanced connection, with DSD Native and 384kHz/32bit PCM playback. The new Walkman also comes with an S-Master HX built-in digital amplifier to reduce distortion and deliver a richer sound. Audio is further improved by a DSEE HX processor that's designed to upscale sound to near Hi-Res quality and even improve compressed audio.

All this is packed into an aluminium milled chassis with a 3.6-inch HD touchscreen display with a USB Type-C port and Micro SD card slot allowing you to easily transfer your favourite tunes. As it's Android-powered and Wi-Fi compatible, you can also stream music from your favourite apps. And there's Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC support as well, so plenty of connectivity options.

The good news keeps on coming as this new Walkman is a lot cheaper than the €3300 Walkman we saw a few years back.

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX507 will come with 64GB of internal memory and is set to sell for around £750 when it goes on sale in November 2019. Find out more here.