Final Fantasy 15 Sony Walkman, headphones and speaker will have fans freaking

Final Fantasy 15 (or XV, as it's officially designated) makes its long awaited debut tomorrow, 29 November, and Sony Japan has crafted some special edition audio products to celebrate.

The daddy of three limited edition devices is a Final Fantasy 15 Sony Walkman A digital music player, in charcoal black and with the XV logo emblazoned on the back. It also sports 8-bit versions of the lead characters, Noctis, Ignis, Gladiolus and Prompto. It also has special icons, themed around the game.

The A35HN-NW/FF comes with 16GB of storage for 33,880 yen (around £240) and the A36HN-NW/FF with 32GB of storage costs 38,880 yen (£280).

Sony has also adorned a pair of its h.ear on MDR-100A over-sear headphones with the XV logo. They cost 24,380 yen (£175). And the wireless portable h.ear on Bluetooth speaker - the SRS-HG1 - gets the full Final Fantasy makeover. That retails for 29,380 yen (£210).

Sadly, while all of the special edition products are released in Japan tomorrow, it doesn't seem they'll make it this way too. You might want to check import shops or resellers though, as they might have some stock coming over.

If not, you can always make do with a copy of the game. It's soon to be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with midnight openings at many stores tonight.