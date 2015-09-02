Sony continues down high-res audio path for new Walkman portable players

Sony has announced a trio of Walkman devices to further its commitment to high-res audio in the home and on the move.

The NW-A25HN and NW-A27HN devices are coming in October and take up where the A15 left off. They feature an enhanced version of Sony's S-Master HX full digital amplifier and utilise the proprietary DSEE HX technology to upscale audio tracks to a higher resolution - although you won't regain any quality lost by encoding MP3s at 128kbps, for example.

Both players are capable of playing FLAC, ALAC, MP3, AAC, HE-AAC, WMA, Linear PCM and AIFF files. And they each come with a 2.2-inch TFT colour LCD display (320 x 240).

They are available in black, blue, pink, red and yellow and in either 16GB or 64GB storage options. They can also be expanded through the use of a microSD card.

They have NFC and FM radios built-in too.

The higher-end NW-ZX100N comes with 128GB of storage, microSD support for expansion, a 3-inch TFT LCD colour screen (400 x 240), and is compatible with all the same file types, plus DSD.

NFC is on board too and all devices have Bluetooth 3.0 on board. It will also be available in October, but only comes in silver.

All devices in the range can play back 192kHz/24bit audio.

Prices are yet to be revealed.