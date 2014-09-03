  Sony Bluetooth Walkman headset works underwater, has built-in storage and connects to your phone

The Sony Bluetooth Walkman NWZ-WS615 is a pretty comprehensive headset. Not only is it an independent MP3 player with its own storage but it's also a Bluetooth headset to connect to your mobile.

This means the headset can be loaded with up to 16GB of music and taken out for a run, minus your mobile. It can even be taken for a swim thanks to its water-resistance and included changeable swimming earbuds. But should you be packing a waterproof Sony phone and want to take that swimming too, that's an option.

The Sony Bluetooth Walkman can connect to a mobile, via Bluetooth 4.0, to stream music in aptX quality. Since it has a microphone built-in it's also able to take calls without you needing to ever touch your mobile. It'll even connect instantly thanks to built-in NFC connectivity.

Sony says the Bluetooth Walkman will last 8 hours playing music locally or 4 hours over Bluetooth. Charging takes 1.5 hours but there is a fast charge which will get about 60 minutes playback, locally, from a 3 minute charge.

The Sony Bluetooth Walkman also has a Remote Commander which can be used to control the headset. It has a ring-style design which allows users to answer calls right on the headset.

The Sony Bluetooth Walkman will be available in the UK from October for £170.

