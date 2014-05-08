  Sony Reader Store to close on 16 June, Kobo to supply Reader and Xperia device content

Kobo has confirmed that it will be supplying the content for Sony Reader and some Sony Xperia devices following the closure of the Sony Reader Store on 16 June.

Access to Kobo's platform will be enabled on Sony Reader and Xperia devices in UK, Germany, Austria and Australia when Sony's store closes in those four countries. The exact roll-out will vary from country to country with timings to be confirmed.

Previously, Kobo took over the provision of content for those in the US and Canada.

"We are delighted to be working with Sony to reach the most passionate Readers in Europe and Australia, by bringing the Kobo world to Reader Store customers - keeping them reading their favourite stories," said Takahito Aiki, CEO, Kobo.

Kobo previously took over stores such as that of WHSmith in the UK and this latest move into more Sony territories continues a polarisation of the ebook market, looking increasingly like the options are to buy on Amazon's Kindle platform, or that of Kobo, with both offering many of the same features.

The Kobo app will be pre-installed on some Xperia tablets and smartphones, and Kobo says there will be a simple migration progress to access your Sony-purchased content through the Kobo store. Instructions will be sent out via email.

If you're a Sony Reader customer and want to find out more about the move to Kobo, there's plenty of information in Sony's FAQ.