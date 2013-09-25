  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Sony gadget news

Sony unveils two new Android Walkmans due out 19 October

|
  Sony unveils two new Android Walkmans due out 19 October

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX1 and NW-F880 have just been announced by Sony Japan. The NW-ZX1 is a premium Android MP3 player while the NW-F880 comes in three colours.

Both devices run on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, sport 4-inch 480 x 854 Triluminous screens and feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC.

The NW-F880 continues Sony's F series and offers 24 bit/192 kHz lossless audio for FLAC or WAV files. It also has sports hardware buttons for easy access to playback controls. There will be three models: the 16GB NW-F885, 32GB NW-F886 and the 64GB NW-F887.

sony unveils two new android walkmans due out 19 october image 2

The NW-ZX1 is a premium MP3 player that does away with some of the offerings on the NW-F880, such as FM radio and digital noise cancellation, so as to improve audio quality and cram in its 128GB storage. That bulge at the back of the device is a headphone amplifier called S-Master HX which reduces noise distortion. The ZX1 doesn't come with free headphones as Sony recommends using a good pair to enjoy the high-quality audio.

The NW-F880 will come in white, black, blue and pink, although the 64GB model only comes in black and white. The 16GB is priced at $274 (£155), the 32GB at $304, and the 64GB at $405. The NW-ZX1 comes in silver only and costs $760.

The new Android Walkman devices are set to launch in Japan on 19 October with no details of international availability.

PopularIn Gadgets
50 best Christmas decorations every geek should own
Intel AI drives facial recognition wheelchair for a new era of automated mobility
23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got
10 best business traveller gifts for Christmas
10 best designer tech gifts for Christmas
Great PRODUCT(RED) gadgets to help you show your support for World AIDS Day
Comments