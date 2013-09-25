  Sony unveils two new Android Walkmans due out 19 October

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX1 and NW-F880 have just been announced by Sony Japan. The NW-ZX1 is a premium Android MP3 player while the NW-F880 comes in three colours.

Both devices run on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, sport 4-inch 480 x 854 Triluminous screens and feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC.

The NW-F880 continues Sony's F series and offers 24 bit/192 kHz lossless audio for FLAC or WAV files. It also has sports hardware buttons for easy access to playback controls. There will be three models: the 16GB NW-F885, 32GB NW-F886 and the 64GB NW-F887.

The NW-ZX1 is a premium MP3 player that does away with some of the offerings on the NW-F880, such as FM radio and digital noise cancellation, so as to improve audio quality and cram in its 128GB storage. That bulge at the back of the device is a headphone amplifier called S-Master HX which reduces noise distortion. The ZX1 doesn't come with free headphones as Sony recommends using a good pair to enjoy the high-quality audio.

The NW-F880 will come in white, black, blue and pink, although the 64GB model only comes in black and white. The 16GB is priced at $274 (£155), the 32GB at $304, and the 64GB at $405. The NW-ZX1 comes in silver only and costs $760.

The new Android Walkman devices are set to launch in Japan on 19 October with no details of international availability.