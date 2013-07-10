  Sony E series Walkman video players offer up to 77 hours battery life

Sony has announced two new MP3 and video players for the UK, with the better specified of them offering up to 77 hours of battery life.

The Sony Walkman NWZ-E580 has a 2-inch screen, 16GB of storage (for up to 3,700 songs), and weighs just 49 grams. Its battery takes four hours to fully charge and can playback music for up to 77 hours. Video can be played for up to 14 hours continuously. Its dimensions are 42.1 x 92.1 x 8mm.

The E580 also comes with noise-cancelling in-ear headphones.

If your budget is a little tighter, the Sony Walkman NWZ-E380 offers 8GB of storage (for up to 1,950 songs), a 1.77-inch screen, and up to 30 hours of playback for audio. Sony claims it can play back video for up to four hours.

It measures slightly bigger than the E580 at 43.4 x 87.7 x 9.9mm. Weight is fractionally more too, at 52 grams.

Both devices are compatible with MP3, WMA, Linear PCM and AAC audio files, while the E580 can also handle FLAC and Apple Lossless tracks. Video compatibility is also more varied on the E580, as it can read AVC, MPEG4 and WMV 9 files. The E380 can only play back WMV 9 video.

Price is yet to be revealed for each, but the Sony Walkman NWZ-E380 will be available in the UK this month, in blue, black and red colours. The E580 will be available in August in just black.