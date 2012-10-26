  Sony Reader Store opens a virtual book club for US customers

Sony is offering its US Reader Store customers the chance to chat with authors as well as each other, online in a virtual book club.

Each month the Sony Readers Book Club will designate an eBook for all participants to read. They will then be given a chance to meet the author online through the Sony Reader Store Facebook and Twitter pages in a Q&A format.

Members will also be able to engage with each other, discussing ideas and thoughts generated from reading the books.

The Sony Readers Book Club will commence in November, with the first four books already having been chosen. They are, in order, Daughter of Smoke and Bone, by Laini Taylor; Flight Behaviour by Barbara Kingsolver; The Black Box by Michael Connelly; and When It Happens To You by actress turned author, Molly Ringwald.

Sony has also announced that through its Sony Electronics Blog, US customers can enter to become one of 25 VIP members.

Not only does VIP status bring you a Sony Reader device, complete with cover and light, but the lucky few will also be invited to meet Michael Connelly in person in February, to discuss his book with him.

No word on whether the UK will be getting an invite to Sony’s virtual book club. Here’s hoping.