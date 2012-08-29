Sony launches second Personal 3D Viewer, the HMZ-T2

Last IFA, we were served a surprise by Sony in the form of a Personal 3D Viewer, the HMZ-T1, a headset that sends different images to each eye and completely immerses you in a visual and aural experience. Now, a year later, the company has updated its tech, announcing the Sony HMZ-T2, a new device that hopes to improve on a number of key factors.

Like its predecessor, the new Personal 3D Viewer is designed mainly for gaming, but can be used to watch movies too. It will play content in both 2D and 3D on the stereo OLED panels and offers virtual surround sound. Because it is a sole experience it also eliminates the crosstalk issues some 3D TVs exhibit.

Where it differs is that it is lighter this time around, weighing just 330g, and there are greater options for a more comfortable fit. And you can now use your own earbuds, either wired or wireless, rather than those that come with the device.

"Everything about the HMZ-T2 Personal 3D Viewer is designed for comfort and total immersion,” says Naoto Yoshioka, Home Audio Video senior product manager at Sony Europe. "Once you’re watching a film or playing a game, you’re totally absorbed in the thrilling action and forget you’re even wearing the headset."

Those around you won't, of course, but that's a small price to pay.

Speaking of which, the release date and pricing for the Sony HMZ-T2 is yet to be revealed, but as the first model cost around £500 on launch, we don't expect the new one to be much cheaper.