Sony Walkman F800 arrives armed with Ice Cream Sandwich on board

Sony is providing an Ice Cream Sandwich experience without the need of a smartphone or tablet device. The Sony F800 Walkman is an MP3 that also has access to compatible apps from the Google Play Store.

Available with 8GB, 16GB and 32GB memory storage, the Sony F800 Walkman sports a 3.5-inch touchscreen display, is Bluetooth compatible and comes with a number of pre-installed apps to access your email, maps and media gallery.

However, if you wish to pimp the device you can access Google Play by connecting over Wi-Fi. Fundamentally this is a portable music device and Sony has been sure to armour the F800 with an array of musical features.

Sony’s S-Master MX Digital Amplifier and five Clear Audio technologies should ensure enough bass and volume for even the most demanding of ears, while if you wish to share your music, unplug the headphones and the built-in xLOUD speaker system will take care of the rest.

Your music collection can be topped up by downloading tracks with Music Unlimited from Sony Entertainment Network, though iTunes content (as long as it’s not DRM) and media from Windows Explorer can also be dragged and dropped on to the Walkman’s media player.

No word on pricing just yet, but with an anticipated summer arrival we should be finding out soon.

Would you buy a Sony Walkman F800? If so tell us why in the comments below.