  Sony Walkman alive and well in Japan

Despite reports suggesting that the Sony Walkman brand was a dead man walking, the brand continues to crop up - most recently in the electronics giant's homeland of Japan with the launch of the new E-Series PMPs and a couple of speaker docks to boot.

Starting with the Walkman media players, the NW-E062 and the NW-E063 have landed (throw a K on the end of these model numbers and you've got a mini 1W speaker stand included) and are 2GB and 4GB media players, capable of churning through your MP3s, WMAs, ATRACs, Linear PCMs and AACs tunes, with an FM radio on board too.

They pack noise cancelling tech, with 98 per cent of ambient noise cut out, and also boast high frequency playback thanks to the DSEE technology on board.

Measuring just 34.8 x 77.5 x 9.1mm and weighing 37g, the new E-Series devices are slighter than the NW-E050 models and they also pack a 1.4-inch TFT display and a 24-30 hour playback time depending on whether you've got the noise cancelling switched on or not.

As well as the new players, there are a couple of new docks hitting Japanese shops too - the RDP-NWG400B and the RDP-NWM7. The former is a Bluetooth speaker with a 20W output and 2.1 channel setup and the latter is a portable affair, with a 4W output.

No word on a UK release as of yet, we'll let you know once there is.