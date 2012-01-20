Sony bass boosting Walkman B170 coming in February
Sony has updated its dinky B160 Walkman with a new design and different colour options. Called, unsurprisingly, the Walkman B170, the new device also features the Bass Boost button and a belt clip for joggers, and the company's "three minute charge for 90 minutes play" promise.
Also like its predecessor, the new device weighs a mere 28g and offers up to 18 hours of listen time on a full charge, but adds a new colour matched LED that pumps along with the music. It can hook up directly to a PC or Mac via USB and doesn't need any file transfer software to add music, you can just drag and drop files into its folder.
Sony's Zappin search technology is present, which offers small snippets of tracks as it scans through them and you can press the "Zap" button at any time to listen to the full track. And there's a sound equaliser and voice recording functionality on board.
The Sony Walkman B170 will be available in black, red and blue (cyan) and in 2GB and 4GB flavours from February, starting at around £30.
