Sony prototype flexible electronic paper display shown off

Sony has shown off a prototype of a flexible e-ink screen in Japan that could make it into future eReader models changing the way we read in the future.

Spotted at a "Dealer Convention" tucked away in the corner, the new technology uses a plastic rather than glass substrate making it lighter and flexible.

A plastic substrate also means that it should be tougher allowing it to be dropped, something that the current glass offering isn't so good at.

Of course this being a prototype, there is no word from Sony on when it could be making the company's Reader devices or whether it will actually be ever making it to market, but it's good to know that Sony is working on it.

