Gadgets News sony

Sony NW-A306 1
Sony's new Android-powered NW-A306 Walkman features lightweight design, Hi-Res wireless audio and long battery life

Sony has launched a new portable player with Android onboard, and it's not too expensive either.

Here Are The Ee Pocket-lint Awards Nominees For Best Tv 2019 And How To Vote photo 3 1
Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best TV 2022

Here are the Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best TV 2022.

Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Soundbar 2021 and how to vote photo 2 1
Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Soundbar 2022

Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Soundbar 2022 and details on how to vote for your favourite.

Sony's new Walkman models don't come cheap photo 1 1
Sony's new Walkman models don't come cheap

The more expensive option will run you back a huge price.

Sony unveils new Walkman with Hi-Res audio multi-source music and a premium design image 1 1
Sony unveils new Walkman with Hi-Res audio, multi-source playback and a premium design

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Sony Walkman, so it only seems fitting that the company has now made the move to launch a new one.

OMG we want Sonys new beagle-like Aibo bot dog image 1 1
OMG! We want Sony's new beagle-like Aibo robot dog

The company has announced a new version of its robotic dog, Aibo. This one will feature a tricolour design with two shades of brown.

Aibo image 1 1
Want a robot dog? Sony will sell Aibo starting in September

You can buy it in September for $2,899, though it won't ship until the holidays or later.

Sony Aibo is reborn as a modern-day puppy pal image 1 1
Sony Aibo is reborn as a modern-day puppy pal
final fantasy 15 sony walkman headphones and speaker will have fans freaking image 1 1
Final Fantasy 15 Sony Walkman, headphones and speaker will have fans freaking
the sony nw wm1z is a 3300 walkman for the audiophile generation image 1 1
The Sony NW-WM1Z is a €3300 Walkman for the audiophile generation
sony continues down high res audio path for new walkman portable players image 1 1
Sony continues down high-res audio path for new Walkman portable players
beam is the light bulb that doubles as a projector turns a table into a screen image 1 1
Beam is the light bulb that doubles as a projector, turns a table into a screen
sony s new beautyexplorer device will tell you just how bad your skin is image 1 1
Sony's new BeautyExplorer device will tell you just how bad your skin is
sony bluetooth walkman headset works underwater has built in storage and connects to your phone image 1 1
Sony Bluetooth Walkman headset works underwater, has built-in storage and connects to your phone
tech that makes the 2014 fifa world cup the most advanced ever including an exoskeleton image 1 1
Tech that makes the 2014 FIFA World Cup the most advanced ever, including an exoskeleton
sony magnetic tape tech could mean cartridges that store 185tb image 1 1
Sony magnetic tape tech could mean cartridges that store 185TB
pocket lint gadget awards 2013 in pictures image 1 1
Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2013 in pictures
sony unveils two new android walkmans due out 19 october image 1 1
Sony unveils two new Android Walkmans due out 19 October
sony introduces 3 in 1 walkman wh series wireless headphones cum mp3 player that turns into loudspeakers image 1 1
Sony introduces 3-in-1 Walkman WH Series wireless headphones-cum-MP3-player that turns into loudspeakers
sony hmz t3w head mounted display brings 750 inch screen and 7 1 surround sound to your face wirelessly image 1 1
Sony HMZ-T3W Head Mounted Display brings 750-inch screen and 7.1 surround sound to your face wirelessly
