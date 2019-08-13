Snap's Spectacles 3 have dual-HD cameras for 3D capture

Snap Inc. has revealed its latest generation Spectacles featuring dual HD cameras designed for 3D capture. While you'll be able to take 3D snaps, augmented reality is the goal here and you'll be able to overlay 3D effects.

There are also four microphones for high-quality audio, plus there's an LED light to let people know when you're recording.

However, the look of these glasses will be divisive and although we've yet to see them in the flesh, of course, we're not sold on their design. There's a steel frame with circular lenses which looks somewhat retro. It comes in two colours - carbon, which is basically black and mineral, which is essentially a light gold. They're certainly distinctive, as you can see from the images here.

Spectacles 3 are available to pre-order now but they're considerably costlier than predecessors at $380/£330 from Spectacles.com. They won't ship until the autumn.

But, unlike previous versions of the hardware, Snap says Spectacles 3 is a limited edition which won't be around too long. We suspect though, that if the 3D concept is a success then we'll see the technology appear again.

Snaps can be exported as circular, horizontal, square and virtual reality formats for sharing elsewhere.

Snap Inc says that 203 million users open its camera daily and share 3.5 billion Snaps. Yes, that's each and every day. Snap also says that over half of smartphone photos are now taken using in-app cameras, though since that's its own research, we should probably take it with a pinch of salt.