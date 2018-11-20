Snap is still trying to make Spectacles a thing, according to a new report.

The company is reportedly working on a new version of its smart glasses. The new ones will feature an aluminum design and two cameras. Plus, with the Snapchat app, you'll be able to overly AR effects atop the footage you capture. Cheddar claimed these updated Spectacles should cost $350, which is double the first version from 2016. It will also be on sale by the end of the year.

Cheddar has a solid track record, having previously leaked details about Facebook Portal months before it arrived. It's reporting that the two new cameras in the third-generation Spectacles will support “3D-like photo effects".

Keep in mind this news follows Snap's recent stock price dip, and a harsh report about CEO Evan Spiegel that claimed he spends most board meetings looking at his phone and messaging people on Snapchat and being dismissive to board members. Earlier this year, Spiegel also pushed for Snapchat's controversial redesign, which was later largely scaled back due to user backlash.

Snap is likely interested in switching things up. And a new pair of Spectacles, which would follow a second version from earlier this year, could do the trick. Although Snapchat hasn’t revealed hard sales numbers for its Spectacles, the company did tell TechCrunch that owners of the second-generation Spectacles were capturing 40 per cent more Snaps than people with the original pair.

