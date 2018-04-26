New Snap Spectacles now available, Snapchat glasses V2
- Smaller components
- Higher quality video and photos
- Water resistant
Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has released its second generation Spectacles, as heavily rumoured over the last month or so.
Available in the UK, US, Canada and France, priced £150, $150 and €180 respectively, the enhanced specs have a smaller profile thanks to more compact components. The camera lens stands out a tad less, for example, and the technology is now water resistant so can now be worn on the beach without fear of dropping yours in the sea.
The new Spectacles are also faster than series one, with up to four times the transfer speed when syncing your Snaps with your phone. They also transfer in HD only now and have a higher resolution of 1216 x 1216 for video, 1642 x 1642 for photos.
New dual microphones capture clearer, higher quality sound.
There are three new colours available: onyx, ruby and sapphire. And you can choose between two different lens shades to customise your Spectacles further.
The charging case that comes with them is also 20 per cent smaller than the one included before.
You can find the new Snap Spectacles on the dedicated shopping website for your region.
