Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable

Snap didn't sell many Spectacles. But it isn't giving up.

The company behind the Snapchat app is apparently developing new versions of Spectacles, according to a report from Cheddar's Alex Heath. In 2016, Snap launched the smart glasses, allowing Snapchat users to capture photos and videos that could later be uploaded to Snapchat. They seemed popular at first, but then, something happened... And, well, have you ever actually seen someone wearing a pair?

In late 2017, Snap reportedly ordered “hundreds of thousands” of units, but apparently, they never sold. The company then opened up sales, so people didn't have to go to a random kiosk at some pop-up location to buy them, but that still didn't encourage its users and others from buying a pair. Nevertheless, Snap is said to be working on two new Spectacles products. The first is a second-generation model.

It'll come with performance improvements and be available in new colours. As for the second version, it could feature two lenses and more advanced camera technology, and it could cost up to $300. Snap is supposedly talking to major glasses companies, including Luxottica and Warby Parker, in an effort to license its camera technology. Heath also reported that Snap quietly acquired imaging company FiveFocal.

So, while Snapchat took a whopping $40 million loss on the first generation of Spectacles, it looks like it hasn't been deterred.