Snap Spectacles are finally easy to buy - get them on Amazon now

Snapchat's funky Snap Spectacles just got much easier to find and buy.

When they were first introduced, you could only purchase them from pop-up vending machines, though they eventually went on sale online. But let's be real, unless available through some internationally-available retailer, it's not easy to buy hardware goods sold in one country that then must be shipped elsewhere. Snapchat apparently agrees, anyway, because it's now selling them through Amazon.

You can get them in one of three colours - black, coral, and teal - for $129.99 on Amazon.com in the US or £129.99 on Amazon.co.uk in the UK. They are sold by Snap and fulfilled by Amazon, and they are eligible for next-day delivery. If you want to know more about Snapchat's smart glasses, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth guide here as well as our handy tips and tricks round-up.

Spectacles were Snap’s first hardware product. When they launched last autumn, Snapchat, the app developer, renamed itself Snap and decided to become “a camera company”. Snap Spectacles can record short 10- to 30-second video clips that are meant for your Story.

The videos are viewable on a phone in both portrait and landscape.