Upgrade your vocals with these discounts on awesome Shure microphones

(Pocket-lint) - Two of our favourite Shure microphones are already discounted before the Black Friday sales begin in earnest.

You usually need to pay a premium for Shure microphones and for good reason.

The Shure SM7B has been a flagship and solid favourite among musicians, performers and more for years. It's studio-grade and delivers incredible sound with a rich broadcast quality that's perfect for podcasting, voice-over work and music creation. It comes at a hefty price though and rarely gets discounted. So if you've been holding out then now might be the time to grab the deal.

It's currently priced at $140 off the usual asking price at Amazon in the US and £96 off at Amazon UK. It does require an XLR interface like the Rodecaster Pro 2 or GoXLR in order to work though.

Meanwhile the more affordable USB plug-and-play Shure MV7 is also available at a discount that makes it $25 cheaper or £30 more affordable on UK shores. This is a great option with fantastic sound and the option to use either USB or XLR connections, making it easy to upgrade in future.

If you've been looking for a way to upgrade your audio then turn to these bargains and you won't be disappointed.

Writing by Adrian Willings.