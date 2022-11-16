Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Upgrade your vocals with these discounts on awesome Shure microphones

Upgrade your vocals with these discounts on awesome Shure microphones
(Pocket-lint) - Two of our favourite Shure microphones are already discounted before the Black Friday sales begin in earnest.

You usually need to pay a premium for Shure microphones and for good reason.

The Shure SM7B has been a flagship and solid favourite among musicians, performers and more for years. It's studio-grade and delivers incredible sound with a rich broadcast quality that's perfect for podcasting, voice-over work and music creation. It comes at a hefty price though and rarely gets discounted. So if you've been holding out then now might be the time to grab the deal. 

It's currently priced at $140 off the usual asking price at Amazon in the US and £96 off at Amazon UK. It does require an XLR interface like the Rodecaster Pro 2 or GoXLR in order to work though. 

Meanwhile the more affordable USB plug-and-play Shure MV7 is also available at a discount that makes it $25 cheaper or £30 more affordable on UK shores. This is a great option with fantastic sound and the option to use either USB or XLR connections, making it easy to upgrade in future. 

If you've been looking for a way to upgrade your audio then turn to these bargains and you won't be disappointed. 

