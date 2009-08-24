Samsung YP-M1 MP3 player to get IFA unveiling

Samsung's AMOLED YP-M1 MP3 player currently available in South Korea will be announced at IFA in Germany at the beginning of September Pocket-lint has learnt.

The new MP3 player that will go up against the iPod touch and Zune HD, will sport the Nvidia Tegra chipset and Samsung's TouchWiz interface used on the company's mobile phones.

According to the South Korean launch details from July, the MP3 player will sport a 3.3-inch AMOLED display, come in 8, 16 or 32GB models and promise video playback and a speedy interface thanks to the Tegra chipset.

The move to include the TouchWiz interface means that like the Zune and iPod, users will be able to download additional Apps for the product.

The company is expected to announce UK and European availability and pricing at its press conference on Thursday 3 September.

Pocket-lint will be bringing you all the latest news from the show floor as it happens.