Samsung YP-M1 MP3 player to get IFA unveiling
Samsung's AMOLED YP-M1 MP3 player currently available in South Korea will be announced at IFA in Germany at the beginning of September Pocket-lint has learnt.
The new MP3 player that will go up against the iPod touch and Zune HD, will sport the Nvidia Tegra chipset and Samsung's TouchWiz interface used on the company's mobile phones.
According to the South Korean launch details from July, the MP3 player will sport a 3.3-inch AMOLED display, come in 8, 16 or 32GB models and promise video playback and a speedy interface thanks to the Tegra chipset.
The move to include the TouchWiz interface means that like the Zune and iPod, users will be able to download additional Apps for the product.
The company is expected to announce UK and European availability and pricing at its press conference on Thursday 3 September.
Pocket-lint will be bringing you all the latest news from the show floor as it happens.
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
- Get the Honor 9 Lite for under £135
- Misty II is a programmable toy robot from Sphero spinoff Misty Robotics
- TomTom back with two new sat navs, affordable Go Basic and Go Camper for caravan and camping enthusiasts
- The best portable power banks 2018: Top power packs to take with you
- New Snap Spectacles now available, Snapchat glasses V2
- Nike Flyprint: The 3D printed shoe to propel Kipchoge and Farah to London Marathon greatness
- Meet Daisy, Apple's new robot that recycles 200 iPhones in an hour
- Hurry! Ancestry.com's AncestryDNA test is 40% off
Comments