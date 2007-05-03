  Red Stone expands with Samsung and K2 Network

Samsung and K2 Network have partnered to expand the reach of the multi-player online role-playing game Red Stone beyond Japan.

The game, which has taken the country by storm with over one million people playing it, will now expand to North and South America, Turkey, India and Poland this summer.

For those not entirely in the know, Red Stone is a 2D fantasy MMORPG in which players adventure to recover the lost shards of a powerful jewel in order to restore peace to their ravaged world.

This will see the expansion of K2 Network which is an online games publisher and will add to Samsung's titles including with titles Dungeon & Fighter, Carpe Diem, Mix Master, and Carom 3D Online.

The deal would lead Red Stone into an international community of online gamers and expand the number interacting with one another.