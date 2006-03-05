  Samsung launch slim YP-Z5 MP3 player

Samsung is the latest consumer electronics firm to up its game and try and grab some of the lucrative MP3 player market with the launch of a new slimline player aimed directly at the iPod nano and Creative's Zen Micro ranges.

The Samsung TP-Z5 is an ultra-slim music player with a 1.82-inch colour TFT-LCD one of the largest to be found in its class, according to the South Korean electronics giant, a scratchproof aluminium case and weighs just 58g.

The player will be available in 4GB, 2GB and 1GB versions and be available in both silver and black colours.

The 4GB version can hold up to 2,000 WMA tracks or 130,000 photos. Samsung is also promising a 35-hour rechargeable battery

Offering what Samsung calls DNSe Portable 3D Sound Technology, the small player promises a dedicated sound engine designed to reproduce music in 3D surround sound.

Supported formats include MP3 and WMA file playback and the player is Windows Media DRM 10/PlaysForSure compatible, for use with such download sites as Virgin Digital and HMV and many more

The device that has a touch sensitive square control panel rather than Apple's touch sensitive click wheel will have a task on its hands if it is to knock Apple from the top spot. The company still commands over 80% of the MP3 player market.

The company has yet to set a price or launch date in the UK.

We will keep you posted.