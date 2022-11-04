(Pocket-lint) - During AMD's recent event to reveal its Radeon RX 7900 GPUs, there was a tease of an upcoming Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor with an updated 8K panel.

This is said to be the first 8K ultrawide gaming monitor, but one that won't properly be launched until CES 2023. Interestingly it's said to be a "horizontal only" 8K display, so it's unclear what the resolution might be.

You certainly won't get as many vertical pixels as on a standard non-ultrawide monitor. You'll also need a DisplayPort 2.1 compatible graphics card to make the most of it.

As you'd expect from the tease, AMD's latest GPU offerings should fit that bill.

AMD says that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT will deliver "exceptional performance" that includes not only high-refresh 4K (up to 480Hz) but also up to 165Hz refresh rate when running at 8K as well.

Chances are you'll need to use AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) to ensure the experience is smooth but if our previous experience with Samsung's ultrawide monitors is anything to go by, it should be glorious.

It's worth noting that the current 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, which has a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate sells for around $1699, £1749 or €1769. So with updated specs, we're expecting the 8K model to be even more expensive. We'll have to wait until CES in January to find out more.

Writing by Adrian Willings.