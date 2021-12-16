(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is apparently working on a new wireless charger, as it's just been spotted going through the US Federal Communication Commission.

Samsung's flagship phones, like any phone, could benefit from better charging speeds. Sure, OnePlus and Xiaomi have phones capable of charging wirelessly at 50W, but Samsung's tap out at 15W. However, a yet-to-be-announced wireless charger, possibly for next year's Galaxy S22, has been uncovered in FCC documents with an input speed of 9V/2.77A, which is about 25W.

The wireless charger has the model number EP-P2400. The FCC (via MySmartPrice) tested its speeds of 4.5W/7.5W/15W on the Galaxy S21 and at 2W speeds on the Galaxy Buds Pro. There are images in the documents, too, which show the wireless charger with a pad-like design.

Keep in mind Samsung offers several wireless chargers with speeds upward of 15W. All the company's flagship devices within the last few years only support 15W wireless charging speeds, including the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S21 series. But if the latest rumours are true, the Galaxy S22 series could offer 25W, which means the company could launch a 25W wireless charger to go with it.

