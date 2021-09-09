SmartThings Find Members lets you add friends and family to your Find network

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has confirmed that you'll be able to add others to your SmartThings Find network under a scheme called SmartThings Find Members.

This will mean that Find Members can then find your devices, meaning that you can share devices like the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, or get more people to search for them.

The move makes perfect sense, as you can put the Galaxy SmartTag on your car keys and then others in your household will be able to locate those keys - even if they're in your pocket as you left the house with them.

One of the criticisms we had of SmartThings Find and Galaxy Tag specifically, is that it's a one person solution, linked to one account.

SmartThings Find Members will potentially provide a solution and make Samsung's trackable devices more useful. While this seems most logical for Galaxy SmartTag, the numbers look interesting: Samsung says you'll be able to invite 19 other people to become members.

That's very specific and, to us, sounds like a high number of people you're going to trust with access to your network. Samsung also says that members group will be able to track up to 200 devices, which make us think that this didn't start life as a friends and family group - it sound more like a team management solution.

Samsung hasn't said when you'll be able to invite members, but has shared that you'll see two tabs, one for your own devices and one for member's devices. Whether all those members also have to be Samsung account holders (as required by the SmartThings Find service), remains unknown.

It's not clear exactly when the functionality will arrive.