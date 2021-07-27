(Pocket-lint) - We had plenty of good things to say about the superb Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor and now Samsung is making the successor even better with Mini LED and HDMI 2.1.

This enthusiast-level gaming panel is a whopper - a 49-inch super ultrawide monitor with a Dual Quad High-Definition (5,120×1,440) and some insane specs.

Those specs include a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, variable refresh rate and more besides.

What makes the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 interesting though is the addition of a Mini LED-backlit panel. That upgrade means the new line-up to the range now offers 2,000 nits of brightness.

It also has a significant upgrade to the monitor's local dimming zones. The company says this model sports 2,048 versus just 10 on the previous model.

All this means that the Neo G9 will be able to display light scenes more accurately and offer more convincing, deeper blacks too. To make this aspect even more appealing, Samsung has also added support for HDR 10+ as well.

As another string to the monitor's bow, it also has an upgraded rear-facing light system known as CoreSync which will match the lighting with what's on the screen. This is similar to the way Philips Hue entertainment zones work but you will need to be gaming in a dark room to fully appreciate it.

Samsung also upgraded the Odyssey Neo G9 to the newer HDMI 2.1 standard. This means you'll have enough bandwidth to support the 240Hz refresh rate. That is, of course, assuming you have a powerful gaming machine to run it. If there's one thing we learnt when testing the previous model it's that you need a powerful machine to make the most of that high-resolution screen and still get sufficient FPS.

Still, if all this piques your interest, you can pre-order the Odyssey Neo G9 from 29 July with orders shipping on 9 August. It will set you back a whopping $2,499.99 though.