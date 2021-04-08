Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ with AR location finding will be available from 16 April

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has confirmed the availability for the Galaxy SmartTag+, the enhanced version of its location tracking device. It will be available in the UK from 16 April.

The Galaxy SmartTag+ was announced alongside the Galaxy S21 models early in 2021, but the initial launch only saw the availability of the regular SmartTag - which we reviewed at the time.

The plus model adds to the Bluetooth location tracking of the regular version thanks to the inclusion of UWB - ultra-wideband.

UWB has found its way into a number of devices recently, allowing much more precise short-range location finding. It will mean that when you get close to your device, you'll be able to enter an augmented reality (AR) view to guide you into your device.

Currently, the Bluetooth-based models rely on detecting the connection to provide the general location, after which you'll have to use sound to locate it, playing a tone that to help you find it.

The use of UWB for a tracker will put Samsung out there as the first company to use this technology, but it's expected that Tile will be launching trackers using similar technology in 2021 and it might also be used for Apple's rumoured AirTags, if they ever launch.

The barrier to using such technologies previously has been the lack of phones that support it. Samsung added UWB on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+ and it's also on the iPhone and Apple Watch thanks to Apple's U chips, which opens up the market for future use cases.

One of the downsides of the Samsung GalaxyTag+, which we identified in our review of the regular GalaxyTag is that it only works with Samsung devices. You can't use it with other smartphones, because it uses your Samsung account.

Even though the GalaxyTag is integrated into the SmartThings app, it still only works with Samsung phones using SmartThings Find.

For those in the Samsung ecosystem that won't be a problem: indeed, the enhanced functionality of this tracker might make it a more popular option than the normal SmartTag.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ will cost £39.99 and will be available from 16 April.

