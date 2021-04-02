(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag+ might release in a matter of weeks. One US retailer is even accepting preorders.

Samsung announced its Galaxy SmartTag item trackers a couple of months ago, with the promise that the SmartTag+ model, which features ultra-wideband (UWB) technology instead of Bluetooth for more precise tracking, will release later this year. Now, retailer B&H Photo has listed a black version of the device for preorder, with a note mentioning an "expected availability" date of 12 April.

Keep in mind Samsung hasn’t announced a release date for the item tracker just yet, so it’s possible B&H could change that "expected" date if it’s not correct. However, a Samsung item tracker recently surfaced via a Federal Communications Commission filings, which is usually a sign that a product might launch soon. Add it all up, and it suggests the Galaxy SmartTag+ is nearly here.

The Galaxy SmartTag+ will cost $40 when it becomes available. There will be two colours offered, black and blue, although B&H only lists the black one. Thanks to UWB technology, the tracker offers precise positioning and tracking, including an AR-powered map to help you locate the tag. Both Apple and Tile have been rumored to be working on similar trackers with UWB for well over a year.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.