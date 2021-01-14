Samsung launches Galaxy SmartTag to aid location tracking via SmartThings Find

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced its own Bluetooth tracker, the Galaxy SmartTag. It's designed to work with the SmartThings Find service that was launched in October 2020 and integrated into the SmartThings app.

This isn't the first time that Samsung has had a Bluetooth tracker, as it previously launched the SmartThings Tracker in 2018.

The new Galaxy SmartTag means that you'll be able to use SmartThings Find to locate devices that don't have their own connection. By attaching the SmartTag, you'll be able to locate things like keys via the app on your phone.

The SmartTag can be located via other SmartThings Find users, so you'll be able to locate devices even when they are not in contact with your own phone.

Thanks to Galaxy SmartTag+ - an enhanced version of the tracker - you'll also be able to use UWB - ultra wide-band - to locate things more easily, using AR. This will give you a visual guide to locating your device more accurately. SmartTag+ will be coming later in the 2021 and UWB is supported on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S21+.

Tile is currently the market leader in Bluetooth tracking devices, with Apple long rumoured to be launching a device of its own.

SmartThings Find works within the SmartThings app, allowing you to select Galaxy devices that you want to keep track of. Currently, that includes things like Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Phones, allowing you to open the SmartThings app and locate those devices.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy SmartTag as a pre-order incentive alongside the new Galaxy S21 devices.

The SmartTag will cost $29.99 and be available from 29 January.

