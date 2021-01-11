Samsung's new robots can put away your shopping and load your dishwasher

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung went big on robotics during its CES 2021 press conference. There was the JetBot 90 AI+, a robot vacuum with home security camera that'll be available this year, but also two more foward-looking devices.

These latter two devices aren't going to be available for the foreseeable future, but they do show what kind of devices we might have in homes in the future. This is a bit of a departure for Samsung, though of course many other companies have demonstrated in-home and personal robots in the past. Though, given their size, they'll be for larger homes only.

The Samsung Bot Handy (yes, weird name) is most intriguing of these, featuring an arm that can grab hold of objects. So yes, it can put away shopping and load your dishwasher. Samsung says it relies on AI to recognise objects and will use the appropriate amount of force to pick things up. It can also clean up messy spaces, too.

Samsung Bot Care is more of a generic robot companion that can learn your schedule and bring you items or help clean up.

Samsung is also developing Samsung Bot Retail, an equivalent device to guide customers around retail stores.

Writing by Dan Grabham.