Samsung Galaxy SmartTags design revealed

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on 14 January where the Galaxy S21 series is expected to be announced, but there's also talk of some bluetooth trackers making their debut at the event alongside the phones.

The Samsung Bluetooth trackers will be called Galaxy SmartTags based on a report from 91 Mobiles that spotted the device on certification site NCC. The report also revealed what the trackers are expected to look like, with a design similar to the popular Tile trackers, though seemingly a little thicker.

According to the images, the Galaxy SmartTags will have square shape with rounded corners and a hole for a strap, or for attaching to your keyring, for example. It looks like they will measure around 40mm by 40mm.

Previous reports from 91 Mobiles said the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags would come in black and oatmeal colour options and they would cost around €15 in Europe.

No specifications were revealed on the certification site, but past rumours suggest the Galaxy SmartTags could feature Bluetooth 5.1, work with Samsung's SmartThings Find feature and work in a similar way to how Tile trackers work, allowing you find objects attached to the SmartTag tracker.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on a Bluetooth tracker, though it is not yet known when they might be released. You can read all about the Apple AirTags in our separate feature.

