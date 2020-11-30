(Pocket-lint) - Samsung appears to be trying to rival Apple once again, by readying its own Tile-like tracker, as evident by fresh certification documents.

Keep in mind Samsung unveiled a "SmartThings Find" feature during the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series. This allows its app to find compatible Galaxy products with improved accuracy. Now, the South Korean company is apparently preparing a new device, called Galaxy Smart Tag, with the model number EI-T5300. It was recently certified by the Indonesian Telecom Certification, according to leaker Mukul Sharma.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag receives the Indonesian Telecom certification.#Samsung pic.twitter.com/TCk4EYc5ql — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 30, 2020

Add it all up, and this could be a Tile-like tracker for locating objects. Samsung is likely leveraging its SmartThings Find feature for this upcoming tracker. But it's unclear if the tracker uses Bluetooth connectivity or some other connectivity features such as Ultra-Wideband, LTE, or GPS.

Samsung launched an LTE-enable tracker under the SmartThings brand in 2018, so this newer version could be using LTE, as well.

We suspect Samsung is attempting to focus on such a device given Apple has been reportedly working on a Tile-Like tracker, too. We've been rounding up the rumours on that device here. It was expected to debut at one of Apple's many autumn events in 2020, but alas, that never happened.

Samsung is thought to unveil its next flagship phone series in January 2021, however, so perhaps it will soon beat Apple to the punch.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.