Samsung beats Apple to the punch with Wireless Charger Trio

(Pocket-lint) - Remember the Apple AirPower that never was? Well, Samsung seems to have managed to do what its rival couldn't, by creating a wireless charging mat that works with three separate devices.

The Samsung Wireless Charger Trio follows up its previous Charger Duo and is now capable of charging a phone, Galaxy Buds (in their case) and a Samsung Galaxy Watch at the same time.

We don't have any specs to hand at present, with the mat having been announced briefly during the company's Life Unstoppable virtual event ahead of the start of IFA 2020.

However, from the main image it looks like Samsung has solved the tricky additional charging coill conundrum by isolating the Watch charging zone.

Hopefully, we'll find out more soon. At present, this is all Samsung says about it: "With technology now working harder than ever before, Samsung also recognised a need for a new charging station that can power up more of your devices simultaneously.

"Wireless Charger Trio is a brand-new wireless charging solution designed to charge compatible devices all at once, offering everyday convenience and ease."

No doubt pricing and release availability will also be revealed in the coming days and weeks.

