eBay is offering 20 per cent off key brands including PlayStation, Samsung and Apple

- Get a great pre-Black Friday deal from eBay

eBay is offering 20 per cent off key brands for the next few days - the offers include gear from PlayStation, Hotpoint, Samsung and Apple. 

You'll need the voucher code PRIZE20 to get the cash off. There's a minimum spend of £25, while the biggest discount you can get is £75. 

You can only use the voucher once - presumably once per eBay account - so if you want more than one thing send the voucher to someone else to get it for you. 

The voucher is live from now until the end of next Thursday 21 November, though given we're expecting many Black Friday sales to start on 22 November, don't be surprised if eBay has another promotion running after that, too. 

Some of the ace deals available include:

